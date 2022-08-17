President of St. Clair College retiring in two years

The president of St. Clair College has announced she will be retiring in the near future.

According to a statement made on the St. Clair College website, Patti France will not be renewing her contract with the school when it expires in August 2024.

Patti France says she will remain committed to college.

She says following her retirement, she hopes to continue her work within the community.

"I still have lots of volunteer work that I'm doing in the community I am currently Vice Chair of Windsor Regional Hospital and the WFCU. I want to continue that community engagement and volunteer work, I certainly don't think I will be doing nothing and I look forward to that transition where I can support the college and the community."

France says this was a difficult decision to make, but it was the right time.

"To say that the opportunity to work at St. Clair College throughout my professional life and having led the institution as its president has truly been an honour and a privilege for me."

She says she is proud of her accomplishments during her time with St. Clair College.

"A really shining moment for me is how the staff and the St. Clair family handled COVID over the last two years, we put our students first and accomplished that task collaboratively together. That really solidified for me our focus on teaching and service excellence."

At the time of her retirement France would have worked at St. Clair College for over 35 years with two terms as president.

A process will begin to find a new college president in the fall, by the Board of Governors.

Files from AM800's Rob Hindi

