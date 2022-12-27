President of St. Clair College says it was a great year for the school 

The president of St. Clair College says 2022 was a great year for the school.

Patti France says this past year was notable for the addition of several major facilities at the college including the Sports Park, the new GEM residences, the Zekelman School of Business and IT and the new Nexus E-Sports arena.

She says the new facilities have been a factor in the number of people enrolling.

"I think our facilities are second to none. I think we got to fully see the student life, that's a major selling point and that includes our Saints athletes."

France says there are many things to look forward to going into 2023.

"We are expanding, we have 333 Riverside Drive and we are expanding in that area so we have more common space for our students. The expansion doesn't include much academic space, just more common space and studying space and tutoring space for our students."

She adds that the college wants to build on the momentum they have.

"Financially, academically, from a student life perspective, we have had all kinds of ribbon cuttings. Being able to see the HealthPlex and the Sports Park filled with students has been amazing and something we couldn't do during COVID."

She says there are also plans to improve student parking at St. Clair College's south campus.

Over the summer, France announced she will not be renewing her contract with the school when it expires in August 2024 and she will be retiring.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi