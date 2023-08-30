President of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest says LGBTQ+ travel advisory for United States is 'unfortunate'

The President of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest says it's unfortunate that a travel advisory has been put in place for members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community if they travel to some places in the United States due to discrimination.

Wendi Nicholson is reacting to the news that a travel advisory has been issued by Global Affairs Canada, which says Canadians should check relevant state laws due to new policies and legislation in place that might affect 2SLGBTQ+ people.

The advisory comes just before the Labour Day long-weekend, and Nicholson says those travelling should always be aware of their surroundings and know the policies of states they are visiting.

The move comes after at least 18 U.S. states passed laws that limit or ban certain things relevant to the community, including gender-affirming medical care for minors and teaching about sexual orientation in schools.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also warned in May that threats of violence against the 2SLGBTQ+ community were becoming more frequent and intense.

Nicholson says unfortunately this isn't a new thing.

"It's been around for the past couple of years, and like we keep on telling the community, just be aware of your surroundings. It's pretty bad when the Canadian government has to put out a warning like that."

She says the whole situation is unfortunate.

"I do have my one hoodie and it's rainbows, and it kind of bums me out that I've got to look at where I'm at and 'okay, should I wear it here or shouldn't I?'. So, I always have an extra that's just plain that blends in. But when you have to tone it down, it's a bummer. But you know what, you have to do what you have to do to keep yourself safe."

She says her message to those who are a part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community is to stay strong.

"There's going to always be someone, somewhere, that is going to do something that is going to push against the grain, whether it be racist, homophobic, any of those phobias, they're going to be there. Just stand strong, and be yourself, and don't be afraid to come out.")

Nicholson says those in the 2SLGBTQ+ community can always reach out to Windsor-Essex Pride Fest and other local organization for help and resources.

Unlike similar warnings for several other countries, such as Tanzania or Egypt, Canada's U.S. warning doesn't specify which states, or which of their laws or customs, are of concern. It only says travellers should check the local laws for their destination before travelling.

-with files from the Canadian Press