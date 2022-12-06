iHeartRadio
Price Is Right coming to Windsor


PriceIsRight

Residents in Windsor-Essex, you could be the next contestant on The Price Is Right!

The popular television game show is coming to Caesars Windsor with one performance on Friday March 17 at 8 p.m. and two on Saturday March 18 at 2 p.m and 8 p.m. 

Contestants can win cash, prizes like appliances, vacations or a brand-new car by playing game favourites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the Showcase Showdown. 

The event is expected to sell-out. 

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. 

