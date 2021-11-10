Price tag higher than expected for Vollmer Centre tennis courts

The installation of four lit tennis courts at the Vollmer Recreation Complex in LaSalle is on hold for now.

The town hoped to have the courts installed by the end of the fall season but council recently heard the sole tender came in over budget.

The town budgeted $515,000 for the project but the sole tender came in at $850,000.

Councillor Jeff Renaud says administration is reviewing the project and it will be discussed again during 2022 budget deliberations.

Renaud says he was surprised with the high price tag.

"There's just so much demand for construction and so much demand for work that a lot of the tenders lately have been coming in higher than expected."

He says the town is still committed to the project but feels more time is needed to make sure it's done right.

"This is one we kind of had to pump the brakes on a little bit," he continued. "You know we still have money to put towards this project, we just have to make sure that it's allotted properly."

Renaud says the tender came in high.

"We understand that a lot of things are coming in over bid, over bid, over bid, it's just that we have to make sure that we're doing the right thing and we're watching the purse strings of the constituents," Renaud stated.

Administration hopes to issue an updated tender in early 2022 with completion of the project by May or June of next year.