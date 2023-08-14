Pride crosswalk in Leamington damaged 

The pride crosswalk on Erie Street South in Leamington has been vandalized.

The OPP says officers were on general patrol when they noticed a mischief.

Through their investigation, police learned that six individuals attended the location early Sunday morning 12:00 a.m. and 12:20 a.m., with paint cans and spray paint and defaced the crosswalk.

Descriptions of the suspects are:

-Males between the age of 17-25 years old

-One wearing a yellow sweater

-One wearing a blue sweater with writing on it

-One had grey sweatpants on

-All individuals had bandanas, dark in colour

Police say it is believed that there are witnesses and video of the event.

Anyone that has information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on a mobile device.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The OPP said it does not tolerate or condone acts of hate against a person or property based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion or religious dress, sex, age, mental or physical disability, or sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. These grounds are referenced in the Criminal Code of Canada and the Ontario Human Rights Code.