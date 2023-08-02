Pride flag raised outside City Hall to mark the start of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest

The Pride flag is flying outside Windsor City Hall to help mark the start of the 2023 Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.

The rainbow flag was raised Wednesday during a ceremony in City Hall Square in downtown Windsor.

This year's flag raising comes at a time when those within 2SLGBTQIA+ community have seen vocal opponents challenge their place in the broader community.

The range of opposition includes the theft of the rainbow flags from outside of several local institutions and schools, protests outside of school board offices over identity based policies within the school system, and charges being laid against a London man accused of criminal harassment against a Windsor woman for her support of the Pride community.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says this is one of those important events that has been going on for over 30 years.

"At the end of the day we just want to say we celebrate our entire community," he says. "Whether you're straight, lesbian, gay, bisexual, everyone celebrates. We're all allies of the community because at the end of the day all we want together is a stronger Windsor."

Wendi Nicholson, President of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest, says it's so important that the city is still supporting Pride and raising the flag.

"It's heart warming for me because so many communities are saying 'no we're not putting up the flag.' We are still doing it and I'm just hoping the more communities that do put the flag up will reflect onto these people that aren't and they'll change their minds," says Nicholson.

This past April, the Township of Norwich also voted against flying non-governmental flags on municipal property, including the Pride flag.

The City of Windsor has been raising the Pride flag outside City Hall since 2000.