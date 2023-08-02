Pride flag raised outside City Hall to mark the start of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest
The Pride flag is flying outside Windsor City Hall to help mark the start of the 2023 Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.
The rainbow flag was raised Wednesday during a ceremony in City Hall Square in downtown Windsor.
This year's flag raising comes at a time when those within 2SLGBTQIA+ community have seen vocal opponents challenge their place in the broader community.
The range of opposition includes the theft of the rainbow flags from outside of several local institutions and schools, protests outside of school board offices over identity based policies within the school system, and charges being laid against a London man accused of criminal harassment against a Windsor woman for her support of the Pride community.
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says this is one of those important events that has been going on for over 30 years.
"At the end of the day we just want to say we celebrate our entire community," he says. "Whether you're straight, lesbian, gay, bisexual, everyone celebrates. We're all allies of the community because at the end of the day all we want together is a stronger Windsor."
Wendi Nicholson, President of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest, says it's so important that the city is still supporting Pride and raising the flag.
"It's heart warming for me because so many communities are saying 'no we're not putting up the flag.' We are still doing it and I'm just hoping the more communities that do put the flag up will reflect onto these people that aren't and they'll change their minds," says Nicholson.
This past April, the Township of Norwich also voted against flying non-governmental flags on municipal property, including the Pride flag.
The City of Windsor has been raising the Pride flag outside City Hall since 2000.
Dilkens says Windsor is the fourth most diverse community in Canada and diversity takes a lot of different forms, including sexual diversity.
"For a long time, folks in this community, the LGBTQ+ community were certainly disadvantaged," he says. "You see the rise in allies that are coming out to events like this to say 'we support you, we want you to succeed, you're an important part of the community' and at the end of the day by working together, we make a stronger Windsor together."
Wendi Nicholson, President of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest, says those who have a problem with Pride Fest events can just stay away.
"Until the hate is gone, and pretty much anybody standing here today will not see that, until that's gone we will continue to have Pride Fest," says Nicholson. "We will continue to have flag raisings, we will continue to support one another, support the kids that need the support."
Pride Fest will run until Aug. 13 with a number of events across the region to celebrate the two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, and asexual (2SLGBTQIA+) community.
The schedule of events for Pride Fest includes the annual Pride parade on Sunday, Aug. 13, the 31st year for the parade.
The city's first Pride march took place in 1992, with only about 100 participants.
Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk, Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse, Pride Fest Windsor-Essex president Wendi Nicholson, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie and Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino take part in the raising of the Pride Fest flag outside of Windsor City Hall. Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: Rusty Thomson)
