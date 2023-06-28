Pride flag stolen from Wheatley Area Public School

An investigation is underway after the theft of a Pride flag from Wheatley Area Public School.

Chatham-Kent Police Service says the incident occurred between Friday, June 23 and Monday, June 26, 2023, when an unknown person or persons damaged the locking mechanism and removed the Pride flag from the school's flagpole.

The Chatham Kent Police Service takes this matter seriously and is committed to investigating this incident thoroughly.

This is the second Pride flag theft case this month being investigated by Chatham-Kent police.

Sometime between Saturday, June 17 and Monday, June 19, someone stole a Pride flag from Tilbury High School.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the investigating officer, Constable Alexis Masse, at alexisma@chatham-kent.ca or by calling 519-436-6600.

Anyone with information can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).