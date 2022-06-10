Pride Flags stolen from several Leamington schools

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Leamington Detachment is investigating the theft of three Pride flags from three separate addresses in Leamington over the course of several days last week.

The first theft occurred at Margaret D Bennie Public School on May 31st, sometime during the late hours of the evening.

The second theft occurred at the Leamington District High School on June 2nd at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The third theft occurred at Queen Elizabeth School in the early morning hours on June 3rd.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, or who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888 -310-1122.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.