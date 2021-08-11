Primary Social Club Listed as Potential COVID-19 Exposure Point

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the health unit, individuals who visited Primary Social Club on Ouellette Avenue on July 29 and July 30 may have been exposed to the virus.

The health unit is asking anyone who who visited the club to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.

Primary Social Club is located at 552 Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte Street and Maiden Lane.