Prime Minister Asked to Approve Flood Mitigation Funding for Windsor

The prime minister is being asked to approve a funding application to help pay for a flood mitigation project in Windsor.

The request was made Tuesday during a one-on-one phone call between Justin Trudeau and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, as they touched on COVID-19, economic and flooding issues.

The city has applied for $27-million from the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund to help pay for several sewer upgrades and flood prevention measures.

Dilkens relayed to the prime minister that if he approved the application, it would help stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, get people working at a time when the construction season is set to begin, and when water levels are 21 cm higher than this time in 2019.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says a lot of mayors across the country are asking for stimulus relief programs.

"I said 'just so you know, the programs already exist, we've had an application in for a number of months. If you just approve that, this construction could happen,'" says Dilkens. "It's considered essential construction, it can happen and it could happen when the construction season starts."

Dilkens believes the project would help stimulate the economy.

"It's going to happen at a time when we have water levels 21 cm than this time last year, a very crucial time in the city's history," he says. "So get the money going, get people working and try to alleviate the problem that we're seeing."

Dilkens says they're very concerned about the water issues in this area.

"So we're trying to deal with issues that are layered here. You've got the COVID-19 issue but you also have the flooding issue building up. We all have to do our part here and take this very, very seriously because we're concerned about what this looks like, especially in the east side of the city and into Tecumseh," added Dilkens.

If the funding is approved, it would leverage over $53-million in city funding to fund the $80-million project that would include upgrades to the St. Rose Pump Station, capital improvements to the Ford Pump Station, St. Rose Avenue sewer improvements, the Riverside Drive Landform Barrier Installation and improvements to strategic sewer infrastructure.

The city received $32-million in 2018 from the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, which help create a $90-million project to address sewer and flooding issues in the Riverside and East Riverside neighbourhoods.