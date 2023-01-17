Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Windsor today

The Prime Minister of Canada will be around the city today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making a number of pit-stops during his visit to the region.

He will start off by meeting with university students in the late morning, before he makes his way to tour the Windsor Assembly Plant and meet with workers in the afternoon.

This will be the second time that the Prime Minister has visited plant. He previously toured prior to the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2018.

Trudeau will end of his day in Windsor by joining supporters for an open Liberal fundraising event in evening.