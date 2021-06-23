Prime Minister Says Border With U.S. Will Reopen In Weeks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's border with the United States will likely reopen in weeks, not months.

Trudeau told reporters Tuesday that plans are moving forward that would allow Americans back into the country for the first time since March 2020.

That's when the border between both nations was closed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Trudeau says while many Americans are vaccinated against coronavirus, that doesn't mean they can't spread the illness after arriving in Canada.

The border will remain shut down to non-essential travelers until at least July 21.

With files from Metro Source