Prime Minister Set to Announce COVID-19 Economic Aid Package

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce an economic aid package to help Canadians deal with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister has scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m.

Expected to be worth $20-billion or more, the economic package is meant to allow Canadians to follow the advice of health professionals and stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of infection.

Measures could include temporary increases in the Canada Child Benefit and grants to workers who don't qualify for employment insurance



