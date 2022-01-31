Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

In a tweet he says he is “feeling fine” and will continue to work remotely this week.

He had been in isolation over the weekend after one of his children tested positive for the virus.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022