Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi

NEW YORK - Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.

The pursuit and media frenzy evoked memories of the 1997 car chase through Paris that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana though in this case, police said, no one was hurt.

The royal couple set off alarms when their spokesperson claimed Wednesday that they had been dangerously pursued by paparazzi in a "near catastrophic car chase."

That account led New York's mayor to condemn the paparazzi as "reckless and irresponsible."