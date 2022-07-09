Pro-choice protests continue in Windsor following the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Protesters in Windsor have come together to show their pro-choice solidarity following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States.

On June 24, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortions that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

The outcome of overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

On Friday, a group of pro-choice protesters gathered in front of Windsor City Hall Square to showcase their support for the right to choose.

But the worry for those in Windsor is the fear that this will come into effect in Canada as well.

Another protest will be held today in the form of a march at Windsor's Riverfront.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roe v. Wade Windsor Instagram

Lisa Gretzky, MPP for Windsor West, supports the protests occurring, and says she's concerned about the Canadian government following a similar path.

"What we are seeing going on in the States has that trickle over effect here into Ontario and across Canada. We have people in permanent positions, elected leaders at federal and provincial levels who have very vocally talked about how they are anti-choice."

Gretzky says as an elected official, she wants to be able to support those in the community who need their voices heard.

"I also think it's really important to talk about the fact that I am the only woman elected at the federal or provincial level in this region. And while I do not speak for all women, it's really important that I help facilitate the conversations that women in our community want to have."

Jazz, an attendee of the Windsor protests, says as a mother she wants her daughter to have the right to choose.

"I have a daughter, and eventually she might have to make that choice, and I want it to stay her choice. My mom had an abortion back before they were even legal in Canada and she had to go before an entire board. So, it's important to us, it's important to have our choice."

The march at the Windsor Riverfront will take place at 2 p.m. starting at Assumption Park. It will be roughly a half an hour and will end at Dieppe Gardens.