Probe launched after explosion in Wheatley, Ont.
Officials now say 20 people were injured and three were treated in hospital following an explosion in Wheatley.
The blast shook the town's core at the corner of Erie and Talbot Streets around 6 p.m. Thursday, heavily damaging two building and forcing the on-going evacuation of nearby homes and businesses.
Ontario's solicitor general says the province has launched an investigation and that officials in the municipality of Chatham-Kent are working with the provincial investigation.
Chatham-Kent Fire Chief Chris Case says the province needs to send help from the Ministry of Natural Resources before the investigation can move forward.
"To be clear, I need someone to come and ascertain where the gas is coming from and how we're going to stop it before we can do any work," he says. "We literally have a rubble pile with a toxic, corrosive and explosive gas coming up through the floor."
Case says it's hard to determine how many people have been displaced by the incident.
"Because as you can imagine, some people self evacuated last night and went to stay with friends and relatives," he says. "There was a very small number last night the sought assistance, but we know from experience, that number will increase over the next couple of days as people can no longer stay with friends and relatives."
Evacuation efforts got underway immediately after a gas alarm went off around 4:30 p.m.
Mayor Darrin Canniff says there's no doubt that first responders saved lives Thursday night.
"If anybody has seen the pictures of the scene and the explosion, you know that if you were right in the heart of that, it wouldn't have been good," he added.
John Theissen owns an apartment building directly across the street from the blast and says several of his tenants were hurt.
"My lower apartment tenants were both sent to the hospital. I think they're at home now but they're doing okay," he says. "He's in worse shape because he was close to the window when it exploded."
Now that he knows his tenants are all okay, his focus is on putting things back together.
"We'll see what time brings. I hope they're going to fix the problem and I hope I get help to fix things because I just redid the apartments, all the windows, and everything is blown out of it," he added.
A reception centre has been established at the Wheatley Arena for those who have been evacuated from the affected area.
Residents who have been displaced are encouraged to contact the municipality for help.
Case says there's no timeline for when the evacuation order will be lifted as the threat of a second explosion is very real at this time.
A two block radius has been evacuated and that could expand, according to case.
Hydrogen sulfide gas has been detected in the basement of the building at the epicenter of the explosion at different points throughout the summer, most recently in July.