Production Begins at Windsor Assembly Plant Despite Blockade

Windsor Assembly Plant will begin production Monday morning, but it could grind halt by the end of the day.

It's been nearly a week since Unifor Local 444 set up a blockade at the plant. The Union says it's in response to 60 workers at Auto Warehousing Company (AWC) Windsor losing their jobs in the New Year.

Windsor-based MotiPark took over the contract to drive minivans off the line and store them until they head out to dealerships and used their own workers.

Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says FCA has filed for a court injunction to remove the blockade, but in the meantime, nothing will get out of the plant.

"All the parts at the assembly plant and everything is going to run and they will put their cars in the yard until we come to some type of resolve," he added.

He tells AM800 News the court injunction won't be ruled on until Tuesday at the earliest.

"The company had to have their submissions in Sunday. We have to have our submissions in and there will be cross examinations today," he says. "Tuesday we'll be in front of the judge."

Cassidy says the union will weigh its options after the court hands down its decision.

"I don't want to speculate and try to figure out what if's, we deal with the actual situation at hand," says Cassidy. "Right now we have a blockade up at Walker and Vimy Road and we'll continue that until we get it resolved."

The union has already filed an application to the Labour Relations Board challenging MotiPark's responsibilities under successor rights.

Cassidy says there's room for close to 1,000 vehicles on the Windsor Assembly Plant's property, roughly enough for one day's production.

Both MotiPark and FCA Canada have yet to respond to a request for comment.