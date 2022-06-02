Production canceled at the Windsor Assembly Plant

There is more downtime coming to the Windsor Assembly Plant.

In a post on social media, Unifor Local 444 says production at the facility has been cancelled for the week of June 6.

The union says employees should not report to work unless directed by their supervisor.

The plant has been dealing with parts shortages for the last year, and the annual summer shutdown will be only be one-week this year beginning on July 4.

Stellantis announced in May a $3.6 billion investment in plants in both Windsor and Brampton which will be retooled, modernized and converted to flexible, multi-energy vehicle assembly facilities to produce electric vehicles which will eventually bring the return of the third shift in Windsor.

