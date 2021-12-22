Production cancelled for three weeks at the Windsor Assembly Plant

Workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant have three weeks of down time to start 2022.

Unifor Local 444 has Tweeted out a notice that production at the minivan plant has been cancelled for the weeks of Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and Jan. 17.

Employees have been told not to report to work unless directed by their supervisor.

All employees should return to their regularly schedule shift on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Stellantis owns the plant which makes the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Voyager and Chrysler Grand Caravan.

The plant employs over 4,300 workers.