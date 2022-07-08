Production cancelled next week at Windsor Assembly Plant

Production at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be down again.

According to Unifor Local 444, production at the plant has been cancelled for the week of July 11.

The union says production workers do not have to report unless directed by their supervisor.

Skilled Trades and apprentices are asked to report for their regular shifts.

The plant has already been down a number of weeks this year due to a microchip shortage.

The microchip shortage also impacted the plant in 2020 and 2021.