Production Set to Resume at Windsor Assembly Plant

Unifor Local 444 has tweeted the union received an official notice that both shifts will resume July 5.

It's back to work at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Stellanis also confirmed the restart date in an email to AM800 news.

Production has been down since March 29 because of a shortage of microchips however the plant did run partial shifts the week of May 31.

When the shutdown was first announced, it was only expected to last one month.

Since the beginning of 2021, the plant has been down 16 weeks.

There are more than 4000 unionized workers at the assembly plant.

- with files from AM800's Kathie McMann