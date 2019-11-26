Progress Being Made on Both Sides of the Border for Gordie Howe International Bridge

There is a lot of drilling going on at the Canadian site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Nine of the 12 drilled shafts that will hold footings to hold up the bridge tower have been installed.

They're more than 100 feet deep and 10 feet across.

Bryce Phillips is the CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

He says it's a gigantic effort that has to be done carefully to hold the massive weight of the completed bridge.

Phillips says significant progress has been made on the project.

"I got a lot of the utilities relocation done on the Canadian side so that way the property is very close to being something that you can walk into and get started on the construction," says Phillips. "So a lot of good work has been done on the Canadian side."