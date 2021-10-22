Progress being made on new Catholic Central High School

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board recently posted a video construction update for the site of the of the new Catholic Central High School.

The tender for the $30-million school was approved by trustees back in March, and a lot of progress has been made to this point.

Board chair Fulvio Valentinis says they're very excited about the progress being made.

"The important thing is we have a very tight schedule. We want to be open for 2022 and we are on schedule, a couple of small hiccups there in terms of getting the steel but the contractor was very resourceful and successful in getting the steel shipments even though they were temporarily delayed."

Valentinis says the steel framing is up, with some work left to do.

"Not completely, but the steel structure is almost complete and they're proceeding with the concrete work," he continued. "Hopefully we'll get it closed before the cold weather settles in so they can work on the inside."

He says now that the construction has hit a point where people can see what's happening driving by, it's got a lot of people excited about the future.

"You can see the skeleton of the school, it's impressive and it's exciting when you can see not just the foundations or a hole or the ground being cleared but actually now that you can see the erection of the steel skeleton and some of the concrete walls. As it progresses it's taking shape more and more," he said.

Valentinis says they're also preparing with staff for the move as well, outlining which things will be able to be brought over to the new site and which things will be completely new.

The building is expected to be completed by August 2022, with plans to open it for the 2022-2023 school year.

