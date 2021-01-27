Progress to End Deadly COVID-19 Outbreak at the Village at St. Clair

Schlegle Villages is reporting more progress in resolving a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village at St. Clair in Windsor.

According to the latest stats from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, 164 residents have tested positive since the outbreak began in December of last year.

The latest numbers from the province show 24 active cases and 49 deaths as of Tuesday night.

Schlegel Villages' spokesperson Kristian Partington, says three of the seven neighbourhoods or units at the 256 bed home are now clear of infection.

"The quarantine measures have been lifted in a sense in those neighbourhoods, of course all of our precautions remain in place, but it's encouraging news to see those neighbourhoods resolved," he added.

The health unit reports 137 staff members have also tested positive since the outbreak began.

Partington says all but eight have now recovered and are back helping residents.

"We're grateful that we're able to welcome so many of them back because we never want to see anybody off with an illness," he says. "The fact that we've been able to see so many of them return is really exciting news that gives us a lot of hope moving forward."

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare provided staff and logistical support when the outbreak began to escalate heading into the New Year.

The hospital announced it was taking a step back earlier this month, but Partington says a less formal relationship will continue.

"We're going to continue to move forward with our partners in public health as well," says Partington. "Everything that we've done has been following all of that guidance and we'll be able to rely on that consultation on an ongoing bases moving forward for sure."

Partington says the first round of vaccinations are complete and they have helped contain the spread of the virus.

He says the second round of the COVID-19 vaccinations are expected as soon as more doses become available.