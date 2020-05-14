Project Blue Light to Recognize Frontline Workers at WRH's Met Campus

A local electrical contractor is lighting up South Walkerville to honour health care workers and first responders.

Project Blue Light will turn porch lights surrounding Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus on Lens Avenue near Kildare Road into a salute to frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 Friday morning.

DS Electrical Owner Mike Dupuis purchased 300 blue bulbs and will have volunteers going door to door to ask residents if they want to participate.

"Unfortunately I'm unable to get more for another 45 days so we're just doing the 300 ... up and down Lens Avenue, Chilver, Kildare, Byng and Turner Roads for now," he says.

Dupuis says company will make the decision easy for homeowners.

"We'll have a bunch of volunteers helping us out by going up and knocking on doors while being COVID-19 safe as well and seeing if they want us to install them while we're there as well," says Dupuis.

He says they'll be taking aerial shots to get the full effect when the weather clears up.

"We're hoping by Tuesday night (May 19) the rain will let up and we'll have the drones go over top and take a visual of all the lights being on," says Dupuis. "I hope it's a beautiful view once it is."

Dupuis says volunteers will be following physical distancing protocols at all times.

Anyone who wants to request the light ahead of time can reach out to the company via its Facebook page.

Volunteers will begin knocking on doors at 9 a.m.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.