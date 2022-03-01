Proof of COVID-19 vaccination ends in Ontario

It's the end of most COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario.

Starting Tuesday, the province is lifting its proof of vaccination requirements for establishments such as restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms and movie theatres.

The province is also putting a halt to its remaining capacity limits in Ontario.

Here in Windsor-Essex, the region's acting medical officer of health says the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will continue to monitor the burden of the pandemic on the community.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says the health unit will remain cautious.

"We encourage people to still engage in physical distancing and to stay at home when they are sick and to remain vigilant as we move forward."

With most restrictions being lifted, health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says the health unit is looking at its staffing resources and programs it offers.

"We are discussing internally how do we start to bring those resources back and bolster and restart some of the programs that quite frankly have been on hold or minimal capacity for almost two years," Dupuis said.

The province has stated businesses and other settings may choose to continue to require proof of vaccination.

Masking requirements continue to stay in place for now, but the province has said a timeline to lift them will come later.