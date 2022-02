A propane heater is being blamed for a house fire in Windsor.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 15, Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were called to a fire in the 3300-block of Rankin Avenue.

An investigation has determined the fire was started by a propane heater that was left too close to combustibles.

No one was injured but one person has been displaced.

Damage is set at $700,000.