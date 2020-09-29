Proposal Submitted for Privately Owned Lab for Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is waiting on provincial approval for a privately-owned medical lab testing facility for Windsor-Essex.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says a private third party has submitted a proposal and the health unit, Windsor Regional Hospital and Ontario Health, is backing it.

Dr. Ahmed says the lab would help with COVID-19 testing results.

"A quick turnaround of the testing is critically important for many of the work that is needed from a public health side to initiate all the investigation in a timely manner, so figures crossed," he says. "We're hoping that something should happen sooner than later."

Dr. Ahmed says it's critically important to get a quick turnaround for testing results.

"It would have, more like a distribution centre that they can have the collection done at other site but then the lab on its own within Windsor-Essex can process those specimens in a timely manner," he adds.

Windsor-Essex previously had a provincial lab on Huron Church Road but it shut down about 10 years ago.

Health UnitCEO an Chief Nursing Officer, Theresa Marentette says at the time, the health unit was very vocal about the closure.

Testing samples such as beach water testing and testing for sexually transmitted diseases are now sent to London and Toronto for results.