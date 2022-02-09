Proposal to revamp Pillette Village heading to council for discussion

A city committee has endorsed moving forward with a major revamp of Pillette Village.

The plan calls for the neighbourhood's Business Improvement Association to split the $320,000 cost of the project with the City of Windsor which would see streetscaping done along Pillette Rd. and Wyandotte St. E.

Councillor Chris Holt sits on the Development and Heritage Standing Committee.

He says business has been tough over the past two years due to the pandemic and BIAs can use some help.

"I'm fully supportive of helping the BIAs in any way that we can achieve the visions that they have for their member businesses, for their area."

Holt says the Pillette Village BIA knows what's right for the neighbourhood.

"These are self funded, self governed business improvement associations and they know what's best in their areas and I love the designs that you came up with."

He says the concepts the BIA has come up with are top notch.

"I think it's just going to be beautiful," Holt continued. "It's going to really set the Pillette Village BIA apart and I really support the vision that you're looking to achieve."

If approved, the project includes a number of upgrades like new signage, planters, garbage cans and banners.

The proposal now heads to city council for further discussion.