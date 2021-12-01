Proposed 2022 City of Windsor budget includes $16.3-million for transit

Windsor's mayor is touting planned investments in Transit Windsor that are being proposed in the City's 2022 budget.

The City's proposed 2022 budget includes $16.3 million to subsidize Transit Windsor operations next year, with at least $63 million in new capital projects over the next decade to continue improving public transit infrastructure and services.

The budget also proposes to make Route 518X permanent as part of transit route enhancements in 2022. The new limited-stop express route to St. Clair College via Devonshire Mall was established as a pilot project to reduce travel times between East Windsor and the college by over an hour each way.

Since launching on Sept. 7, 2021, the route is averaging 1,500 to 1,800 unique trips, or annualized ridership of over 90,000.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says they need to match investments to ridership as we continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Residents expect that we're going to factor in lower ridership, 50 per cent below pre-pandemic levels in fact, when making long-term transit funding commitments," he says.

Dilkens also calls the spending plan responsible and prudent.

"Our plan will continue delivering results at less than half the rate of inflation over the next year while respecting tax payer dollars. Those results will include expanding and modernizing our public transit infrastructure and our services," adds Dilkens.

Additional Transit Windsor highlights of 2021:

Route re-alignment on Route 1C on Tecumseh Road East to improve service and eliminate duplication

Continued installation of over 180 new transit shelters across the city

Ridership decline to 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels

Return temporarily to full service on all city and county routes from September 5, 2021, to November 21, 2021

Inability to re-start the Tunnel Bus service due to pandemic travel restrictions at the international border crossing, as well as equipment shortages due to supply chain/microchip issues

Instituted the City of Windsor’s COVID-19 vaccination policy requiring all staff to be fully vaccinated by November 15, 2021.

Adjusted service levels as of November 22, 2021, due to a significant number of operations and maintenance staff deemed to be non-compliant with the City of Windsor’s vaccination policy

Public Transit projects planned for 2022 include the following: