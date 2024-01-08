Proposed 2024 City of Windsor budget calls for 3.93 per cent tax increase
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has unveiled the proposed 2024 city budget which calls for a 3.93 per cent property tax increase.
The budget is the first under Ontario's Strong Mayors powers, which required Dilkens to table the budget before Feb. 1.
During a news conference Monday, he noted the proposed increase is below the average annual rate of inflation and down from last year's 4.48 per cent tax increase.
The 2024 proposed budget calls for a $1.9 billion 10-year capital budget, including nearly $207-million in capital investments for 2024, which represents a 24 percent increase in annual capital spending from 2016 to present.
The budget also proposes $569-million for roads, $471 million for sewers, and $183 million for parks and recreation.
Dilkens says to properly plan for our growth, our projected growth and our future requires investment in not just new infrastructure but maintaining existing roads, sewers and essential infrastructure.
"This budget accomplishes that goal while simultaneously seeking to attract new employers to create local jobs. Through this budget, I'm committed to doing all this while holding the line on taxes," he says, "In doing so, I'm respecting the tradition of fiscal responsibility and prudence that has been a key priority of mine since I first took office."
Since 2006, Windsor residents have experienced a total increase in the tax levy of only 12 per cent versus 67 per cent for the provincial average.
Dilkens says up against other Ontario municipalities, Windsor is consistently above the average in taxpayer savings.
"Windsor taxpayers and the tax levy increase sits at the lowest of all surrounding municipalities across the county. The average across the neighbouring municipalities is 5.54 per cent with the provincial average at 7.81 per cent. Windsor sits well below those averages holding the line at 3.93 per cent," he says.
Dilkens says affordability is a key issue in this budget.
"My conversations with administration as we've gone back and forth is really trying to keep the budget affordable," he says. "I think the takeaway here is we're proposing to maintain existing service delivery in 2024, pretty much the same as you've seen it in 2023. The increase is among the lowest in the province of Ontario and the lowest in Essex County."
As part of the new provincial legislation, council now has 30 days to propose amendments to the 2024 proposed budget.
The public and council will have two weeks to review the budget.
Council will then hear from delegations during a special meeting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22.
At the conclusion of that meeting, council will decide on the frequency of subsequent deliberations on the budget up to Feb. 6.
As part of the overall process this year, each member of council was consulted on a one-on-one basis and granted the ability to comment and make suggestions for amendments.
Click here to find the 2024 proposed budget.