Proposed 2024 City of Windsor budget calls for 3.93 per cent tax increase

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has unveiled the proposed 2024 city budget which calls for a 3.93 per cent property tax increase.

The budget is the first under Ontario's Strong Mayors powers, which required Dilkens to table the budget before Feb. 1.

During a news conference Monday, he noted the proposed increase is below the average annual rate of inflation and down from last year's 4.48 per cent tax increase.

The 2024 proposed budget calls for a $1.9 billion 10-year capital budget, including nearly $207-million in capital investments for 2024, which represents a 24 percent increase in annual capital spending from 2016 to present.

The budget also proposes $569-million for roads, $471 million for sewers, and $183 million for parks and recreation.

Dilkens says to properly plan for our growth, our projected growth and our future requires investment in not just new infrastructure but maintaining existing roads, sewers and essential infrastructure.

"This budget accomplishes that goal while simultaneously seeking to attract new employers to create local jobs. Through this budget, I'm committed to doing all this while holding the line on taxes," he says, "In doing so, I'm respecting the tradition of fiscal responsibility and prudence that has been a key priority of mine since I first took office."