Proposed Colchester motel up for discussion once again

A proposed Colchester motel is up for discussion at Monday's Essex council meeting.

The project is being proposed by the owners of the Grove Hotel in Kingsville but residents are not happy with the current location of the potential two story, 28-room motel on County Rd 50 near Colchester Beach due to concerns of traffic, noise and parking.

Essex Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche says despite some dissatisfaction with the project, plans are still moving forward.

"Its something that the wineries have been pressuring council to try and get in that area," says Meloche. "A lot of the wineries have weddings and with no place for the guests to go after the wedding receptions are done. They have wine tours that go out in there and they'd like for them to stay in the area."

He believes this is a great opportunity for tourism in the area.

"There are some that are not so happy about it," he says. "I think a lot of them are the ones closer to the motel. Its an unknown and its change and people are sometimes hard-pressed to be a part of any change to understand we're working to make it better for them."

Meloche says measures will be taken to address noise.

"The individuals who are owners and proprietor of the property and motel," says Meloche. "They've reached out to each and every member of the community that wanted to get a hold of them and talked about mitigating the noise level."

The town held a virtual public information session for residents in June.

Essex Council will discuss the issue at its meeting starting 6pm.