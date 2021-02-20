iHeartRadio
Proposed Name Change for Wheatley Soccer Field

Chatham-Kent is thinking about renaming a soccer field after a 16 year old who lost his life to cancer.

According to a release, the municipality would like to rename Wheatley Soccer Field to the Michael Laliberte Memorial Soccer Field but is looking for public feedback first.

Laliberte passed away last July after a three-year battle with cancer. During his battle, he played soccer, served as a referee and coached.

The municipality says, "the soccer field was his refuge as he underwent chemotherapy and renaming the field would be a way to honour his memory and fighting spirit." 

Laliberte was a member of the Leamington District Secondary School Lions, the Wheatley Warriors and Wheatley Area Minor Soccer. He was also an honour student and  was a member of the Principal's Honour Roll.

Council will make a final decision on the renaming once the public feedback period expires.

Those wishing to comment via the town's website have until March 12.

