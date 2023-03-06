Proposed provincial changes could help WRH deal with surgical backlog

Windsor Regional Hospital continues to work through a long list of surgical backlogs, but officials believe proposed provincial changes could have a positive impact on that process.

The province recently moved forward with ‘The Your Health Act’ legislation in Queen's Park, which among many things allows for private health clinics to help reduce the backlog of medical procedures.

The act when passed, according to the government, would enhance guardrails to integrate community surgical and diagnostic centres into the health system, and also put into law that people will always access insured services at community surgical and diagnostic centres with their OHIP card and never their credit card.

Chief of Staff at WRH, Dr. Wassim Saad, says they do know that moving some of the lower acuity procedures out of the hospital setting will ultimately benefit all hospitals, including Windsor Regional.

He says they're dealing with a very large backlog, and there are certainly a number of lower risk procedures that don't require overnight stays that could be dealt with elsewhere.

"And if those are able to be done outside of the hospital setting under an independent health facility, then yes absolutely it will end up offsetting and offloading the hospital resources so that hospital operating rooms can then focus on the longer procedures and the procedures that require overnight stays," he said.

Dr. Saad says the biggest issues at the hospital is what are they able to do on the human health resource side of things.

He says they've got shortages of anaesthesia, shortages of surgeons, shortages of skilled Operating Room nurses and other allied health staff that are required for these procedures to be done.

"So unless we increase and ramp up our human health resources we are still going to struggle with the backlog," Dr. Saad continued. "But in a perfect world where you had enough people to do these procedures, and you're able to do the lower acuity procedures outside of a hospital, yes it does offload the hospital and allows the hospital to do more procedures and catch up on the backlog."

Dr. Saad says their operating rooms are nearly at capacity right now, and they're doing their best to catch up on the procedures, but as much as staff are trying to clear out the backlog there's always new cases being added to the list.

"We're maintaining a steady pattern right now, we've been doing very well with ophthalmology in particular and our cataract procedures because we have been able to move a lot of the cataract procedures outside the organization. If we had not been able to do that we would easily have a backlog of 5,000 cataract procedures over the last three years, where now our wait list is under 500."

Dr. Saad says it's worked for cataracts, so their hope would be that the process would work for other lower acuity procedures if they are able to move them to private clinics as well, because outside of cataracts it's been a holding pattern for the surgical backlog.

On top of working through the surgical backlog, the hospital is also dealing with operating over capacity at both the Metropolitan and Ouellette campuses which is leading to some patients waiting for treatment.

Officials say the availability of beds for patients who have been admitted also remains an issue.