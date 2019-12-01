Proposed Windsor Chick-Fil-A Location Drawing Opposition

A proposed Chick-Fil-A location in Windsor could be welcomed by some and draw backlash from others.

City Council will decide whether to approve the site plan for the location next to Devonshire Mall at 3060 Howard Ave. Monday night and a Facebook group called Keep Chick-Fil-A out of Windsor popped up just hours after word got out Sunday.

Screenshot of the Keep Chick-Fil-A out of Windsor Facebook group. (Photo via/www.facebook.com)

The third largest fast-food chain in the U.S. has faced harsh criticism due to the company’s CEO Dan Cathy's belief in the "biblical definition of a family unit" and his millions of dollars in donations to charities with a history of discrimination against LGBTQ groups.

A location in Toronto has drawn continued protests since opening in October and its location in the U.K. was shuttered in just eight days after continued protests caused the property owner to cancel the lease.