'ProsperUs' collective raises $7.8M to fight childhood poverty



A local collective has reached an impressive fundraising milestone in their quest to fight child poverty in Windsor-Essex.

ProsperUs is a group of organizations and individuals who work with the community to help children. They’ve hit the $7.8-million dollar mark, money that will be put towards their Cradle to Career strategy, which is aimed at helping local children through focusing on education, social inclusion, nutrition, and more.

ProsperUs Leadership Council Co-Chair Jim Inglis says positive change won’t happen on its own.

“... if you want hope, go to Disney. Disney is a great place to visit, but this is about actually shaping and having influence. Let’s create our own hope. Let’s create our own luck, and have a meaningful impact and change.”

Inglis adds, ProsperUs’ work is good for the whole community.

“You think, ‘what are we doing? What can we do to make a difference in our own backyard?’ I think this is very healthy for Windsor-Essex. I think it’s very healthy for the children.”

He says there are all sorts of opportunities to help the collective.

“If you’re involved in a program or initiative, and there’s alignment in the Cradle to Career strategy, then perhaps there’s something that can be done with one of the programs,” says Inglis.

ProsperUs wants to support its Cradle to Career strategy with more funding.

They’ve put out an active call for any and all philanthropists to be part of their Investors Table, which uses funding to create change in the community. For more information head to their website at weunlockpotential.com

A release from the collective says Investors Table members contribute a minimum of $50,000 per year over five years in support of the Cradle to Career (C2C) strategy.

