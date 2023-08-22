Protect Your Pumpkins shirts designed to raise awareness and funds

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation is reminding you to "protect your pumpkins."

The foundation is now selling their Protect Your Pumpkins shirts to raise awareness about the need for breast cancer screening and to raise money for the foundation.

Houida Kassem, Executive director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, says all the shirts have pumpkins on the front with the slogan.

"There are over 100,000 women in Essex-Kent-Lambton who are eligible for a breast screening next year," she says. "We want to make sure that's one component and of course, we want to raise some funds. It's a fun way of doing it by wearing these t-shirts that say 'Protect Your Pumpkins' and we're starting, as you can see, it's August. We're selling these so you can wear them in October."

Sales launched on Aug. 1 and so far over 350 of the Protect Your Pumpkins shirts have already been sold.

100% of proceeds from the shirt sales goes to support local cancer care.

The short sleeve shirts are $25 while long sleeve shirts sell for $35.

Staff at the Windsor Cancer Centre showing off their Protect Your Pumpkins shirts. (Photo: Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation)

Kassem says they weren't prepared last year for how popular the shirts were going to be and they ended up selling out three times.

"I can't stress this enough, I know people hear this all the time when people say 'get your shirts before they run out or while quantities last,' while I'm not kidding you, you have to get on it as quick as you can," she says.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, it was estimated in 2022 that 28,600 women would be diagnosed with breast cancer, representing 25% of all new cancer cases in women.

5,500 women will die from breast cancer, representing 14% of all cancer deaths in women in 2022 while on average, 15 Canadian women will die of breast cancer everyday.

Kassem says these are great quality shirts that support a great local organization.

"It really is that play on words, you're protecting your pumpkins," she says. "This is about breast cancer and we want to make sure we're getting that message across about breast cancer screening. So you can have some fun with a cute shirt and also raise funds locally for cancer patients in our community that need you."

The pink shirts are being sold ahead of time so people can wear them in October which is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Click here to order a Protect Your Pumpkins shirt.