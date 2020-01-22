Protected Bird Shot in Tecumseh

WINDSOR — The OPP in Tecumseh are looking for the public's help after a Cooper's Hawk was shot.

The young bird, which is a protected species under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, was found shot on Monday, January 13th, 2020 around 9:30am around an apartment building on Tecumseh Rd. East, east of Banwell.

The Cooper's Hawk was taken to a local vet, but did not survive.

An investigation is being conducted jointly by the OPP and Conservation Officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Anyone who has information or heard a gun shot is asked to call the OPP at 519-723-2491