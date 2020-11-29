Protest Moves Forward Despite Current COVID-19 Restrictions

Another protest against COVID-19 restrictions hit downtown Windsor heading into Monday's change to Red Control Level.

More than 50 protestors didn't don masks or physically distance as they gathered under The Great Canadian Flag before marching up Ouellette Avenue Sunday.

Mackenzie Rooke watched the protest from a distance. She found one speaker's comparison of pandemic measures to historical genocides and oppression offensive.

"Extremely naive to compare your situation to everything like that, it's just awful," she says.

Zoe Ivall says the group's disregard for others is hard to accept.

"People really think that they're the centre of the world and the world should revolved around them," she says. "I think it's ridiculous. There's no masks and who knows who they're going to visit after and hopefully they're not seeing any of their older family members because that puts them even more at risk."

Christian Eschbach says Mayor Drew Dilkens undercut his own message when he was photographed breaking COVID-19 protocols and the group is feeding off it.

"Dilkens really screwed up and set a bad precedence and, unfortunately, that's giving them a lot more traction than they should be getting right now," he says. "Outside of that I'm not exactly impressed but they do have a right to their freedoms and they are expressing them; I just wish they were expressing them with a little more intelligence."

The organizer of a protest in Chatham was arrested and charged under the Reopening Ontario Act on Thursday.

Windsor Police Service says no arrests have been made in relation to Sunday's protest, but officers have been observing from a safe distance and are investigating.