Protesters expected to continue a weekend-long rally in Ottawa's downtown core

Ottawa police say they're working with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, R-C-M-P and other agencies to identify any potential threats to public safety from this weekend's demonstration.

Chief Peter Sloly told a news conference yesterday that organizers of the trucker convoy have promised a peaceful demonstration.

He says he's hopeful it won't be anything like the attack on the U-S Capitol last year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday he's concerned about the potential for violence during this weekend's protest, while stressing that the vast majority of truckers are fully vaccinated.