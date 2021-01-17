Protesters Gather in Downtown Windsor Claiming to 'Exercise'

A familiar group of protesters continue to speak out against COVID-19 restrictions, this time claiming to exercise to skirt rules on public gatherings under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Organizer Currie Souillere dubbed the event "The Great Workout," claiming they're exercising their rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms Sunday.

"One of the exceptions is that we can go out to exercise and so that's what we're doing. We're exercising physically and we're exercising our charter rights section 2c," she said.

Roughly 15 people gathered at the Great Canadian Flag in downtown Windsor in defiance of the current emergency order issued by the province.

Souillere told CTV Windsor the group was "exercising," then proceeded to give a speech citing disproven conspiracy theories on an international plot to "reset" the world.

"We love our country and we will not tolerate human rights abuses and we will not participate in the great reset," she says.

According to another protester, "the future belongs to us, but first we must unite and stand together against this."

One man accepted Windsor police might charge him under the Reopening Ontario Act.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for them," he says. "Even if they give me a summons or a ticket I will take it gracefully and will not ever degrade a policeman."

This is the second protest since the stay-at-home order went into effect last week; a candlelight vigil was held at the cenotaph in downtown Windsor that resulted in four charges.

"The Great Workout" organizer Currie Souillere speaks to Windsor police officers beneath The Great Canadian Flag at the foot of Ouellette Avenue on Sunday January 17, 2021 (Photo by CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa)

Windsor Police Service was monitoring the situation Sunday afternoon and could be seen speaking with Souillere at one point.

Officers observed last week’s protest before laying charges the following day.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa.