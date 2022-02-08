Protestors explain why they're disrupting Huron Church Road

Since Monday afternoon, demonstrators and protestors have been blocking traffic near the Ambassador Bridge prompting Windsor Police to close off some areas and asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

Protestors say they're not going anywhere, as they continue to show support for what's been happening in downtown Ottawa and near the Coutts border crossing in Alberta.

Bernie Berg, a pastor in Leamington, is taking part in the protest and says they plan on continuing to fight vaccine mandates.

"We're out here to stand and continue to hold the line until all these mandates are dropped. It's going against the charter, no one should be forced to take the vaccine. People have lost jobs, they've lost homes and livelihoods. This has gone on for two years when they said 15 days, yeah whatever."

He says they've been doing this peacefully, and appreciated the efforts of local police.

"I want to say that Windsor Police have been awesome, they've been very cordial, respectful and they're really on our side. I understand they have to basically follow their superiors and I know where a lot of this is coming from, but the bottom line is this, we want this to be peaceful."

Berg explained what the crux of the support for these protests comes down to.

"What is means is there's people willing to die on this hill, in other words they want freedom, and Canada is a free country.")

Windsor Police say officers will maintain a visible police presence to ensure order and public safety as long as the demonstration lasts, and recommend residents continue to avoid the area if possible.

Canadian Border Services is also listing the Ambassador Bridge as temporarily closed this morning, due to the protestors blocking the roads.