Protestors to meet at Windsor city hall against residential rental licensing program

A protest will be held in front of city hall today over a new residential rental licensing program.

At 11:30 a.m., members of the community, including landlord and tenants, are expected to protest against the new pilot study which the City of Windsor implemented in February.

The new two-year pilot study was aimed at improving safety in rental properties across two sections in Windsor.

Property owners will now be required to complete a licence application form, confirm ownership and show proper insurance, provide a local contact for the unit, and show that the unit meets legislated requirements, including Building Code, Fire Code, and Electrical Safety Standards.

Under the new by-law, owners in wards 1 and 2 that contain four or fewer units are now required to secure a residential rental licence for each rented unit.

Frank Lin, one of the protest organizers, says the ward selection is biased.

"Especially for students, they don't have a high income, and so we as landlords, we are providing them affordable housing for a long time. And we understand the safe housing and safety conditions on housing are very important and we're trying to improve that."

He says the landlords were never notified that the by-law could be moving forward.

"We knew that there was a discussion ongoing, but any public hearings, and the city claims that there's been a couple of them, but we were never notified. And a lot of landlords, they only received a letter after this by-law was passed."

Lin says they want answers from the City of Windsor.

"We did try to reach out to the city by email, but the response for what they're saying so far, they're trying to dodge out questions. So that's why we'd like to gather to protest, and we'd like to talk to the city and questions need to be answered."

Approximately 100 people are expected to attend the protest.

Licence applications will be due by May 31, 2023, with education and outreach available prior to the deadline.

By-law Enforcement staff will start focusing on unlicensed properties starting June 1, 2023.

