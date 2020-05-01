Protests Erupt in Michigan Capital over Executive Order

The State of Emergency has been extended in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order late Thurdsay, extending it until May 28th.

It was set to expire Friday but Whitmer argued "common sense" and scientific data show they aren't out of the woods yet.

Whitmer's move comes he move came amid opposition from Republicans in the State Legislature and an armed protest inside the capitol building in Lansing over the order and stay-at-home restrictions.

