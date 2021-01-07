Province Allows Leafs and Sens to Play at Home

The province will allow the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators to play at home this season.

Ontario Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod made the announcement via Twitter Thursday afternoon. The move puts the NHL one-step closer to an all-Canadian division for the upcoming season.

Manitoba is the only province yet to give permission for the Winnipeg Jets to play at home, but acting Deputy Chief of Public Health Dr. Jazz Atwal said he's "confident things will move ahead as planned" on Wednesday.

Quebec, B.C. and Alberta have already given their respective teams approval to play at home.

A new North Division will see the seven Canadian franchises play each other rather than crossing into the United States for games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season is slated to begin next Wednesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press.