Province announces over 700 new and upgraded LTC beds for Windsor-Essex

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has announced hundreds of new and upgraded long-term care beds for Windsor-Essex.

Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, has announced 200 new and 504 upgraded long-term care beds for four long-term care homes in Windsor and Amherstburg.

Minister Calandra says 192 of the beds are being allocated to a new Banwell Gardens Care Centre, which we built close to the existing site at 3000 Banwell Rd. in Windsor, with construction expected to begin in the Summer of 2022.

Another 192 beds -- 11 new beds and 181 upgraded beds -- are being designated for a new Berkshire Care Centre, which will replace the existing home at 350 Dougall Ave. in Windsor. Construction is expected to begin in Summer 2023.

There is also 160 beds -- 88 new beds and 72 upgraded beds -- will go to a new Regency Park Long-Term Care Home in Windsor to replace the existing site at 567 Victoria Ave., with construction expected to begin in Winter 2023.

Calandra says once complete, all three homes in Windsor will be providing long-term care spaces to an area of the province where it's highly needed.

"All three homes will have partnerships with the health system. This helps integrate them into the broader healthcare system so residents have access to the care they need and deserve," he says.

Calandra says the funding for these bed spaces is already part of the Ontario government's fiscal framework.

"This is guaranteed funding. The licenses are being given to the proponents who will begin immediately sourcing land or beginning the process with their municipality to get shovels in the ground as soon as possible. If they can get shovels in the ground quicker, all the better quite frankly," he adds.

There is also 160 beds --- 101 new and 59 upgraded beds --- allocated to Chateau Park Long-Term Care Home, which will be moving from Windsor to Amherstburg. The estimated $45-million centre will be built next to the Amherstburg Community Hub at 320 Richmond St. Construction is expected to begin in Fall 2023, employing 208 staff once completed.

According to the province, Thursday's announcement means there are now 361 new and 759 upgraded long-term care beds in development or under construction in Essex County, including the following projects:

- 36 new and 60 upgraded beds at Brouillette Manor in Tecumseh

- 40 new and 120 upgraded beds at DTOC-Leamington home in Leamington

- 85 new and 75 upgraded beds at an Arch home in Lakeshore