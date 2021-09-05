Province approves construction of Kingsville JK - 12 school

The Ontario government is investing $45.5 million to build a new Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Kingsville.

The new school, located at 1620 Jasperson Dr., will welcome 1,789 elementary and secondary students with 98 new licensed childcare spaces, six new childcare rooms and three new EarlyON Child and Family Centre rooms.

In a statement, Education Minister Stephen Lecce says, "with growth continuing in the community, we are excited to move the new Kingsville JK - 12 school forward part of our government's $14 billion commitment to build new schools, improve existing facilities and expand child care."

The province also announced a 20 per cent enhancement of the Childcare Access and Relief from Expenses (CARE) tax credit for 2021. This will increase support from $1,250 to $1,500 per family.

Lecce says there are more than $1.6 billion in targeted COVID-19 resources are now available for the upcoming school year.