Province Approves Windsor's Emergency Child Care Plan



WINDSOR — The province has approved Windsor's Emergency Child Care Plan.

The plan is for emergency support workers who work in healthcare or other frontline services and includes doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police and correctional officers.

The licensed child care spaces are available throughout Windsor-Essex at seven locations and is for those workers who have to work the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service is free for the workers who are eligible.

Applications must be made directly through the city of Windsor's Children's Services Department — not the child care centre.

The Licensed Child Care Centres that have been approved as part of the Emergency Child Care Plan for Windsor-Essex County opening Monday April 6, 2020 are:



1. Olivia DiMaio Inc. located at 430 Advance Blvd., Lakeshore

2. Olivia DiMaio Inc. located at 1700 Sprucewood Ave., LaSalle

3. The Children's House Montessori (Brightpath) located at 2611 Labelle St., Windsor

4. The School House Academy located at 3450 Ypres, Windsor



As well there are Licensed Home Child Care Agencies that are currently open and have space available:

1. Wee Watch- (LaSalle Day Care Services Inc.) 519-776-9797

2. Great Beginnings- Home Child Care Program 519-984-8928